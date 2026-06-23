Paul Clothier: As AI and Smartphones Reshape Learning, New Book Offers Practical Design Guidance

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / As smartphones become a primary way people access information, learning, and workplace support, organizations face a growing challenge: creating learning that works effectively on a small screen. Learning on a smartphone isn't simply desktop training shrunk to fit a smaller display.

Paul Clothier has more than 40 years of experience in instructional design, including over a decade at Apple. As smartphones and AI continue to change how people learn and access support, he draws on that experience in his new book, Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide, giving training professionals practical guidance for creating effective learning for today's digital world.

"Smartphones have changed how people access learning and support, yet much of the available guidance still treats smartphone learning as a smaller version of desktop e-learning," said Clothier. "Designing for smartphones requires a different approach. People are busy, their attention is divided, and they need clear, useful information at the moment they need it."

Written for instructional designers, CLOs, teachers, and trainers, Mastering Mobile Learning Design offers practical guidance for creating smartphone learning that is clear, engaging, and designed for how people learn, work, and access information today.

"Many organizations still design smartphone learning as though people are sitting at a desk with plenty of time and attention," said Clothier. "In reality, they may be travelling, working, solving problems, or looking for answers in the middle of a busy day."

The book provides step-by-step guidance for designing smartphone learning, using video, graphics, interactions, and storytelling to create short, purposeful learning experiences. It covers learning and performance support, social learning, gamification, and other techniques that help people learn and apply information during the flow of work.

The book also explores how generative AI can support instructional designers, with practical examples of using AI to research topics, draft content, generate ideas, and adapt material for different audiences. It also examines emerging developments in AI-assisted design, personalization, and intelligent learning tools.

"The people you're designing for are busy, and they need something useful right now," said Clothier. "If learning isn't clear, relevant, and easy to use, people will move on. Mastering Mobile Learning Design shows how to create learning that respects their time and helps them get what they need."

Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide

Publisher: Routledge (Taylor & Francis)

Release date: April 23, 2026

ISBN-13: ?978-1032008080

Available from: [1.1] https://www.amazon.com/Mastering-Mobile-Learning-Design-Practical/dp/1032008083

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Paul Clothier is an instructional designer, author, educator, and speaker with more than 40 years of experience in learning design. He spent over a decade at Apple designing mobile learning for global sales teams and currently teaches instructional design and generative AI for the University of Cambridge. He speaks regularly at international conferences on learning, technology, and AI, and is the author of Mastering Mobile Learning Design: A Practical Guide.

For more information, please visit https://www.paulclothier.com or find him on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/in/paulclothier/.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Paul Clothier

paul@paulclothier.com

+44 754 820 7425

SOURCE: Paul Clothier

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/as-ai-and-smartphones-reshape-learning-new-book-offers-practical-1180762