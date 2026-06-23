National Book Store Partners with Anchanto to accelerate success across Online Channels & 260+ Retail Locations

Philippines' largest bookstore chain, National Book Store Inc., has selected Anchanto's software to unify its webstores, marketplaces and physical store operations onto a single platform; setting a new benchmark for omnichannel retail in the country and becoming the go-to destination for Filipino shoppers. From any screen to any store, customers will enjoy faster deliveries and a consistent shopping experience at every touchpoint. Through this partnership, National Book Store is now poised to confidently expand its omnichannel commerce operations while keeping complexity in check. Efficient real-time stock management and seamless handling of higher order volumes help control operational costs and open new avenues for revenue growth.

MANILA, Philippines, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At a recent signing ceremony, National Book Store, Inc. partnered with Anchanto to strengthen its omnichannel operations and support continued growth in online order volumes. Having experienced success with Anchanto's platform through a reseller partner, National Book Store is now deploying the products, Anchanto's Order Management System (OMS) and Warehouse Management System (WMS) to unify operations across its 260+ retail stores and e-commerce channels.

The partnership enables National Book Store to keep pace with the growing demand for omnichannel shopping in the Philippines, ensuring customers are served quickly and accurately whether they order through a marketplace, their website, or walk into one of their stores.

Anchanto's products will centralise order management, synchronise inventory in real time across locations, and integrate smoothly with National Book Store's existing SAP and point-of-sale systems, helping simplify operations and support the business as it scales.

National Book Store teams can better coordinate inventory between online and offline channels, manage multiple online storefronts, and maintain consistent service levels while handling growing order volumes more efficiently. The solution also provides guaranteed uptime and dedicated support to help sustain National Book Store's high-volume operations.

Adrian Ramos, President & CEO of National Book Store, said "With our earlier experience with the platform, we've validated Anchanto's capabilities and are thrilled to move forward with a direct partnership. This allows us to connect our retail stores, warehouses, online channels, and existing SAP systems into one unified ecosystem, an essential step to sustaining our e-commerce momentum and strengthening our omnichannel presence across the Philippines."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "National Book Store is an iconic Philippine retailer. We're excited to support their next phase of growth with our strong local expertise in the Philippines, backed by experience working with large enterprise retailers across multiple global markets. Together, we look forward to helping National Book Store simplify operations, strengthen its omnichannel capabilities, and continue delivering great shopping experiences to customers across the country."

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a global B2B SaaS technology company equipping Logistics Service Providers, Brands, and Retailers with enterprise-grade omnichannel commerce and supply chain capabilities. Headquartered in Singapore, Anchanto supports businesses through local teams in the Philippines, across Southeast Asia, and 9 other countries in the Middle East and Europe. The platform offers ready integrations with more than 200 logistics providers, marketplaces, and commerce systems. Trusted by 360+ enterprise customers, Anchanto processes over 200 million orders annually and manages operations for 700+ warehouses globally.

Media Contacts: Charles Py | Chief Marketing Officer - Anchanto | Email ID: charles.py@anchanto.com

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