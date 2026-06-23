Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Behörden-Compliance und plant neues Kobalt-Projekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
23.06.2026 04:02 Uhr
158 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

LiberNovo Prime Sale Fully Launches June 23: Full Chair Lineup and Accessories, Up to 49% Off

The limited Omni Premium Bundle headlines a flash sale across the EU and UK, stacked with tiered gifts, a prize wheel, and triple loyalty points, from June 23 through July 11.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / LiberNovo today opened one of its biggest sales of the year. From June 23 through July 11, the entire collection goes on sale across the EU and UK with savings of up to 49% off, and the headline deal is the Omni Premium Bundle: a limited flash-sale price on the original Omni, starting from €939 ( £869) up to 49% off, the chair that started it all, available only while clearance stock lasts. Accessories and the rest of the range join at Prime Sale pricing too, making it the best time of the year to build your complete setup.

Every LiberNovo chair is built on the world's first dynamic ergonomic design. A flexible backrest bends and moves with you as you shift, lean, and change position, so your support follows your body instead of holding you in one pose. A powered lumbar support, controlled with buttons on the armrest, adds a lumbar stretch that eases lower-back tension after long hours. It is the brand promise in one line: Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Three Prime Sale benefits stack on top of the savings:

  • Tiered gift with purchase. Spend €1,000 or more on LiberNovo Omni in the EU, or £900 or more in the UK, on a qualifying chair and receive a free battery or footrest cushion. (Chairs only; accessories excluded.)

  • Lucky prize wheel. Place an order of €900 or more in the EU, or £800 or more in the UK, then enter your email and order number to spin. Prizes range from tiered gift packs to a free chair, a free footrest, a spare battery, a cooling pad, and discount vouchers.

  • Triple loyalty points. LiberNovo members earn triple points on every order placed during the event.

The original Omni is the star of this clearance event, but the full lineup also joins at Super Early Bird pricing with discounts of up to 44% off: the streamlined, fully manual Omni SE starts at €589 / £509, the AirFlow-ventilated Omni Pro starts at €979 / £849, and the Maxis series engineered for big-and-tall bodies starts at €829 / £719. Once the Omni Premium Bundle sells out, it is gone for good, with no restock.

"Prime Sale is your moment to feel the difference, whatever your body type and however you work," said Jorden Hebenton of the LiberNovo marketing team.

The LiberNovo Prime Sale runs from June 23 through July 11 at 00:00, opening at 04:00 CEST across the EU and 03:00 BST in the UK. Stock on the Omni Premium Bundle is limited and will not be restocked, so shop early. Explore the full collection now at libernovo.com.

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a global ergonomics company rethinking healthy sitting for a screen-bound world. Its chairs flex and move with your body, so your support stays with you as you shift through the day. Learn more at libernovo.com.

Media Contact:

Name: Emilia Zhang
Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-prime-sale-fully-launches-june-23-full-chair-lineup-and-acce-1180105

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.