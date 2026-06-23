LiberNovo Prime Sale Fully Launches June 23: Full Chair Lineup and Accessories, Up to 49% Off

The limited Omni Premium Bundle headlines a flash sale across the EU and UK, stacked with tiered gifts, a prize wheel, and triple loyalty points, from June 23 through July 11.

HONG KONG, HK / ACCESS Newswire / June 22, 2026 / LiberNovo today opened one of its biggest sales of the year. From June 23 through July 11, the entire collection goes on sale across the EU and UK with savings of up to 49% off, and the headline deal is the Omni Premium Bundle : a limited flash-sale price on the original Omni, starting from €939 ( £869) up to 49% off, the chair that started it all, available only while clearance stock lasts. Accessories and the rest of the range join at Prime Sale pricing too, making it the best time of the year to build your complete setup.

Every LiberNovo chair is built on the world's first dynamic ergonomic design. A flexible backrest bends and moves with you as you shift, lean, and change position, so your support follows your body instead of holding you in one pose. A powered lumbar support, controlled with buttons on the armrest, adds a lumbar stretch that eases lower-back tension after long hours. It is the brand promise in one line: Support by Motion, Defined by Comfort.

Three Prime Sale benefits stack on top of the savings:

Tiered gift with purchase. Spend €1,000 or more on LiberNovo Omni in the EU, or £900 or more in the UK, on a qualifying chair and receive a free battery or footrest cushion. (Chairs only; accessories excluded.)

Lucky prize wheel. Place an order of €900 or more in the EU, or £800 or more in the UK, then enter your email and order number to spin. Prizes range from tiered gift packs to a free chair, a free footrest, a spare battery, a cooling pad, and discount vouchers.

Triple loyalty points. LiberNovo members earn triple points on every order placed during the event.

The original Omni is the star of this clearance event, but the full lineup also joins at Super Early Bird pricing with discounts of up to 44% off: the streamlined, fully manual Omni SE starts at €589 / £509, the AirFlow-ventilated Omni Pro starts at €979 / £849, and the Maxis series engineered for big-and-tall bodies starts at €829 / £719. Once the Omni Premium Bundle sells out, it is gone for good, with no restock.

"Prime Sale is your moment to feel the difference, whatever your body type and however you work," said Jorden Hebenton of the LiberNovo marketing team.

The LiberNovo Prime Sale runs from June 23 through July 11 at 00:00, opening at 04:00 CEST across the EU and 03:00 BST in the UK. Stock on the Omni Premium Bundle is limited and will not be restocked, so shop early. Explore the full collection now at libernovo.com .

About LiberNovo

LiberNovo is a global ergonomics company rethinking healthy sitting for a screen-bound world. Its chairs flex and move with your body, so your support stays with you as you shift through the day. Learn more at libernovo.com .

Media Contact:

Name: Emilia Zhang

Email: pr@libernovo.com

SOURCE: LiberNovo

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/libernovo-prime-sale-fully-launches-june-23-full-chair-lineup-and-acce-1180105