Aosom France x FFHandball: Enhancing the Fan Experience Through Home & Outdoor Living Solutions

Aosom's Expertise in Home & Outdoor Living Builds on FFHandball's Tradition of Performance and Excellence

PARIS, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Aosom, a leading global e-commerce retailer specializing in home, outdoor, garden, and lifestyle products, is an Official Supporter of the Fédération Française de Handball (FFHandball), the national governing body for handball in France. The partnership reflects Aosom's ambition to strengthen its brand visibility in France while engaging a broader audience through the values of sport.

By partnering with one of the most successful and widely followed team sports federations, Aosom brings its expertise in practical and accessible home solutions closer to handball fans. The partnership also supports the continued development of the sport at both professional and grassroots levels.

As an official supporter of both the French men's and women's national handball teams in 2026, Aosom is integrating its home and outdoor product expertise into FFHandball's ecosystem, creating meaningful touchpoints for handball fans across France and Europe. This partnership combines Aosom's focus on accessible, high-quality lifestyle solutions with FFHandball's strong international standing-built on decades of success, a rich heritage, and a commitment to performance, teamwork, and national pride.

Through this collaboration, Aosom engages handball fans with initiatives that bring the energy of the sport into everyday home and outdoor living.

Whether at home watching a match, gathering with friends outdoors, or looking for practical solutions for an active lifestyle, Aosom's product range-spanning outdoor furniture, garden equipment, and home essentials-fits naturally into these everyday moments, connecting the experience of sport with daily life.

Aosom's partnership with FFHandball builds on its established presence across European markets, where the brand operates through local subsidiaries, a network of over 600,000 square meters of self-operated overseas warehouses, and a multi-channel retail strategy that includes its own independent site and third-party platforms.

The collaboration also underscores Aosom's broader global strategy of leveraging sports partnerships to connect with local communities. By partnering with FFHandball, Aosom is expanding its brand visibility in France while reinforcing its commitment to supporting the sports and communities that matter to its customers-bringing its offerings closer to the interests and lifestyles of its audience.

About Aosom

Aosom is a leading global online retailer specializing in home, outdoor, garden, pet, and lifestyle products. Founded in 2013, Aosom operates across Europe, North America, and Asia, with local subsidiaries in eight countries including France, the UK, Germany, and the US. The brand is committed to providing innovative, affordable, and high-quality products for everyday living, supported by a logistics network of self-operated overseas warehouses and customer service. Aosom's product range, which includes brands such as Outsunny and Homcom, serves a broad range of consumer needs, from home furnishings to outdoor use. As a cross-border e-commerce platform, Aosom continues to expand local market engagement through partnerships and community initiatives.

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