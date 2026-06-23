

EQS Newswire / 23/06/2026 / 10:15 UTC+8

HONGQI made a landmark appearance today at 2026 International Automotive Supply Chain Expo in Hong Kong, unveiling three all-new right-hand drive (RHD) electric vehicles, signaling a new phase of its global development. As China's oldest and most prestigious premium automotive brand, HONGQI is committed to its mission of "Shaping mobility for the world" Having independently achieved breakthroughs over 1,500 core technologies, the brand has established three proprietary architectures: the Pure Electric, the Hybrid, and the Intelligent. Through this robust R&D foundation, HONGQI aims to introduce a new era of Chinese premium smart manufacturing, innovative technology, and distinct Oriental aesthetics to the world. Over the next three years, HONGQI will leverage Hong Kong as a strategic springboard to roll out over six all-new electric vehicles (EVs) to RHD markets worldwide, continually enriching its overseas portfolio. A Tailored RHD Lineup Built for Diverse Global Mobility The three RHD models showcased today feature clear market positioning, designed to complete the brand's overseas portfolio and meet the diverse mobility needs of global consumers. HONGQI Global SUV: Positioned as a global, aesthetic, intelligent, all-electric SUV, this model blends Eastern and Western design philosophies. It features striking "Starry Night" headlights and an exclusive Celadon Green finish for an overwhelming visual impact. The cabin utilizes a perfectly symmetrical mid-layout balanced design, seamlessly adapting to both urban commuting and family road trips. Built to stringent global safety standards, the HONGQI Global SUV is slated to enter the Hong Kong market in the fourth quarter of 2026. HONGQI EHS5: Tailored for driving enthusiasts, the HONGQI EHS5 is a high-performance all-electric SUV equipped with an intelligent all-wheel-drive (AWD) system. It delivers exceptional 0-100 km/h acceleration combined with professional-grade chassis tuning for superior handling. HONGQI E-HS9 RHD: Serving as the luxury flagship all-electric SUV, the E-HS9 RHD inherits HONGQI's design philosophy of Taihe-inspired proportions alongside oriental ritual aesthetics. The interior is meticulously crafted with luxurious materials and a full suite of premium audio-visual and comfort features. Powered by a 120kWh battery pack and a dual-motor powertrain, it delivers worry-free range across all terrains. Top-tier passenger safety is guaranteed by a robust 9H cage body structure and an IP68-rated waterproof battery. Officially launched for the Hong Kong market at today's event, the E-HS9 promises an elegant, reliable, and peerless mobility experience. Sharing the spotlight at the event is a milestone E-HS9 prototype. This endurance-tested vehicle recently completed a 35-day, 10,000-kilometer journey across six countries and regions along the Silk Road. This extensive real-world trial serves as a powerful testament to the vehicle's unwavering reliability, providing strong quality assurance ahead of its Hong Kong rollout. New Hong Kong Experience Center to Set Luxury Benchmarks Expanding its retail footprint, the dedicated HONGQI Hong Kong Experience Center is scheduled to officially open on July 1 in Taikoo Shing, Hong Kong Island. The facility will introduce the comprehensive HONGQI CARE 365 service program, offering an end-to-end premium customer experience-spanning vehicle browsing, test drives, delivery, and lifetime maintenance. Through exceptional products and attentive service, HONGQI aims to elevate the international image of Chinese automakers and establish a new benchmark in the global luxury auto sector. From the cultural exchanges of the ancient Silk Road to this new voyage along the shores of Hong Kong, HONGQI remains steadfast in its vision: to redefine global luxury automotive standards through the Eastern philosophy of harmony and coexistence. As the brand accelerates its global journey alongside international partners, it continues to deliver Oriental elegance and uncompromising courtesy to drivers around the world. Media Contact Company: Hongqi Auto

Email: wangmiao@faw.com.cn 23/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News .

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