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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 06:06 Uhr
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GSMA MWC26 Shanghai Set to Gather Global Mobile Community as Mobile is Forecasted to Add Over $2 Trillion to China's Economy by 2030

From robot footballers and industry leading speakers to Formula E and immersive zones, MWC26 Shanghai opens tomorrow showcasing the innovations and ideas shaping the future of global connectivity

SHANGHAI, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the global connectivity community prepares to meet at MWC26 Shanghai, the GSMA has published new research showing China accounts for over 40% of global 5G connections.

Ahead of event, GSMA launch Mobile Economy China 2026 report, as well as preview the innovations, and live experiences, attendees can expect. Highlights include Humanoid Robot Football Penalties Challenge, and launch of GLOMOs Asia.

Sihan Bo Chen, Head of Greater China, GSMA, said: "China now accounts for more than 40% of global 5G connections, with mobile technologies generating $1.5 trillion in economic value in 2025. Those numbers tell the story of an industry that's moved far beyond connectivity into something much more ubiquitous: a platform for productivity, AI-driven services and sustainable economic growth. Seeing that come to life in person, through the people living and breathing it, is what makes MWC Shanghai so special. Tomorrow cannot come soon enough."

Tech leaders including AgiBot, Honor, Huawei, Siemens China, Vodafone Asia and ZTE will join a packed speaker line up exploring AI, robotics and the future of connected industries.

Also, CircuitX, a GSMA Foundry initiative, will bring Formula E to MWC. Attendees can experience the thrill of the race from 10 Formula E simulators.

MWC26 Shanghai will spotlight the ecosystem's ambition and exciting technological advances. IncludingMobile AI Innovation Frontiers, debut of 6G Zone; and Constellations of the Future, highlighting the growing role of space-ground integration.

Mobile Economy China 2026 key findings

  • China now accounts for more than 40% of global 5G connections, with 5G-Advanced now commercialised across more than 330 mainland cities and surpassing 10 million users
  • Mobile technologies and services generated $1.5 trillion in economic value in 2025 (7.2% of GDP), projected to reach $2.1 trillion by 2030
  • Despite 91% internet connectivity, a usage gap of 8% remains, representing millions of people yet to benefit fully from China's digital economy
  • The mobile ecosystem supported 7.9 million jobs in 2025
  • Operator revenues are projected to grow from $191 billion in 2025 to $222.8 billion by 2030, with $194.1 billion in capex planned for the period

MWC26 Shanghai Registration

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gsma-mwc26-shanghai-set-to-gather-global-mobile-community-as-mobile-is-forecasted-to-add-over-2-trillion-to-chinas-economy-by-2030-302806733.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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