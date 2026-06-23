Europe's leading HR industry analyst recognizes Appcast's sustained innovation, programmatic technology leadership, and growing enterprise impact across the region

Appcast, the global leader in recruitment media and technology, has been recognized as a Strategic Challenger in the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition. This recognition marks the fourth consecutive year that Appcast has been featured on the grid, highlighting its consistency in driving measurable hiring outcomes for complex, enterprise-scale organizations.

The Fosway 9-Grid is a prominent five-dimensional market analysis model designed to understand the relative position of solutions and providers within the EMEA HR, talent, and learning markets. It evaluates vendors based on Performance, Potential, Market Presence, Total Cost of Ownership, and Trajectory. According to Fosway Group, Strategic Challengers are characterized by their solid market performance and solutions that offer a richer and broader suite of capabilities than most other providers in the market.

"We are incredibly proud to be named a Strategic Challenger and to be recognized by Fosway Group for the fourth year running," said Roy Jacques, managing director for U.K. and EMEA at Appcast. "This continued recognition validates our ongoing expansion across Europe and our unwavering focus on innovation, which empowers employers to optimize their recruitment spend and consistently secure high-quality talent at scale."

Appcast's rise on the Fosway 9-Grid-from its debut as a Potential Leader in 2023 to its current position as a Strategic Challenger-reflects its growing market presence and increasing impact on recruitment marketing. This momentum is fueled by sustained innovation, including the introduction of solutions like Xtend, Appcast Search Ads, and Appcast Brand Ads, which enhance audience reach, automate optimization strategies, and apply advanced bidding intelligence to deliver stronger, more predictable hiring outcomes.

By combining advanced programmatic technology, unparalleled market data, and a world-class team of recruitment marketing experts, Appcast helps more than 1,000 customers worldwide manage their hiring funnels with greater speed and predictability.

To learn more about the 2026 Fosway 9-Grid for Talent Acquisition, visit https://www.fosway.com/9-grid-2/talent-acquisition/.

About Appcast

Appcast is an integrated recruitment marketing platform that helps organizations attract, engage, and hire better talent-more efficiently and with total transparency. By unifying performance driven media, conversion optimized career sites, employer brand strategy, and full funnel analytics, Appcast ensures every dollar of recruitment spend delivers measurable impact. Headquartered in Lebanon, N.H., Appcast has offices across North America and Europe and is a subsidiary of The Stepstone Group, a global leader in digital recruiting. Learn more at https://www.appcast.io.

About the Fosway 9-Grid

Fosway Group is Europe's #1 HR industry analyst. The Fosway 9-Grid provides a unique assessment of the principal learning and talent supply options available to organizations in EMEA. Now in its second decade, the analysis is based on extensive independent research and insights from Fosway's Corporate Research Network of over 250 customer organizations, including global enterprises, UK authorities, SMEs, and public sector bodies. Visit the Fosway website at www.fosway.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260622474086/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Michiko Morales

Gabriel Marketing Group (for Appcast)

1-202-805-2345

michim@gabrielmarketing.com