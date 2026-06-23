Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
SEAS meldet US-Behörden-Compliance und plant neues Kobalt-Projekt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 871784 | ISIN: GB0008706128 | Ticker-Symbol: LLD
Xetra
22.06.26 | 17:29
1,263 Euro
+3,06 % +0,038
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,2601,27322.06.
1,2601,27322.06.
PR Newswire
23.06.2026 07:06 Uhr
129 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lloyds Energy Ltd Announces Strategic Evaluation of LNG and Regasification Opportunities Across Emerging Energy Markets

DUBAI, UAE, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Lloyds Energy Ltd today announced that it is actively evaluating a range of Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU), and downstream gas infrastructure opportunities in high-growth energy markets worldwide.

As nations continue to pursue energy security, fuel diversification and lower-emission power generation solutions, LNG is increasingly being recognised as a critical transition fuel capable of supporting industrial growth while complementing renewable energy development.

Lloyds Energy is currently assessing opportunities across several regions where LNG regasification infrastructure requirements are expanding rapidly, including South and Southeast Asia, Eastern India, the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, and selected African markets. Industry analysts continue to identify these regions as among the fastest-growing LNG demand centres globally, driven by industrialisation, rising electricity demand and the need for reliable energy supply.

The Company is exploring a range of potential initiatives including:

• LNG supply chain infrastructure
• Floating Storage and Regasification Units (FSRUs)
• Strategic LNG terminal partnerships
• Gas-to-power developments
• Industrial gas supply solutions
• Energy infrastructure investment opportunities

"Global energy markets are undergoing a significant transformation," said a spokesperson for Lloyds Energy Ltd. "LNG continues to play an increasingly important role in supporting energy security and economic growth, particularly in emerging markets where demand for reliable power and cleaner fuels is accelerating. Lloyds Energy is committed to identifying opportunities where our expertise and strategic partnerships can contribute to the development of critical energy infrastructure."

Recent market developments continue to demonstrate strong investment activity in LNG regasification infrastructure, including new FSRU projects in India and ongoing expansion of LNG terminal capacity across Asia.

The Company emphasises that all opportunities currently remain under evaluation and that no final investment decisions have been made. Lloyds Energy will continue to assess projects that align with its long-term strategy of participating in critical energy infrastructure and supporting sustainable economic development.

About Lloyds Energy Ltd

Lloyds Energy Ltd is an international energy company focused on identifying and developing opportunities across the energy value chain. The Company evaluates strategic investments and partnerships in energy infrastructure, supply, and related sectors with the objective of supporting secure, reliable and commercially sustainable energy solutions.

www.lloyds-energy.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2997868/Lloyds_Energy_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lloyds-energy-ltd-announces-strategic-evaluation-of-lng-and-regasification-opportunities-across-emerging-energy-markets-302805783.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.