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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 07:48 Uhr
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Full List: Winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026

Deck: 22 awards were announced.

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026 were unveiled on 22 June at the Park Plaza Victoria London, recognising the brands, teams, and individuals shaping the future of the UK's quick-service restaurant sector.

Held in conjunction with the QSR Media UK Redcat Conference & Awards 2026, the awards celebrated achievements across marketing, innovation, customer experience, digital transformation, workplace culture, and operational excellence.

"The UK QSR industry continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience, adaptability, and creativity in a rapidly evolving market," said Steve Clement, Global Head of Sales & Marketing, at Redcat. "This year's winners have shown what is possible when businesses remain focused on delivering value to customers, investing in their people, and embracing innovation. We are proud to recognise organisations and individuals that are helping to raise standards across the industry."

Philippa Charlton, Editor of QSR Media, said: "What stands out about this year's winners is the breadth of excellence on display. From established brands to emerging concepts, the industry continues to find new ways to connect with customers, strengthen teams, and drive growth. These awards celebrate not only outstanding business performance, but also the people and ideas helping to move the sector forward."

The winners of the QSR Media UK Redcat Awards 2026 are:

Editor's Choice

Papa Johns

Editor's Choice

Prezzo Italian

Editor's Choice

German Doner Kebab (GDK)

Editor's Choice

Wingstop UK&I

Editor's Choice

Dallas Chicken & Pizza

Best Digital Initiative

Creams Cafe

Best Brand Transformation

Creams Cafe

Best Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

Morley's Chicken

Best Marketing Campaign (Small to Medium Restaurant Chain)

Archie's

Best Marketing Campaign (Large Restaurant Chain)

Franco Manca

Best New Concept

SpudBros Express

Rising Star

Gabby Walker - Black Sheep Coffee

Best Innovation - Food and Beverage

Creams Café

Best Menu Innovation - Limited Time Offer

Burger King UK

Best Brand Collaboration

Black Sheep Coffee

Best Customer Experience

Bob & Berts

Best Delivery Initiative

B Bagel

Best Employee Recognition Program

Popeyes UK

Diversity and Inclusion Champion

Chopstix

Squad of the Year

Popeyes UK

Special Recognition Award

Stella Lau - Shake Shack UK

2026 Multi-Site Restaurant of the Year

Caprinos Pizza

The QSR Media UK Redcat Awards recognise outstanding achievements by quick-service and fast-casual restaurant operators across the United Kingdom. Winners were selected from a competitive field of entries, highlighting excellence in areas ranging from innovation and marketing to people development and customer experience.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/full-list-winners-of-the-qsr-media-uk-redcat-awards-2026-302807295.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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