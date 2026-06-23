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WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 07:54 Uhr
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Huawei Digital Power: Huawei's 506 kW Smart String Inverter Won the Smarter E AWARD at Intersolar Europe 2026

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Intersolar Europe 2026, Huawei's 506?kW Smart String inverter (SUN2000-506KTL), won the smarter E AWARD 2026 in the "Photovoltaics" category, also the only award-winning photovoltaic inverter in utility scenario. This marks Huawei obtained one of the highest recognition in the PV industry.

Huawei's new flagship product - the SUN2000-506KTL is the first 500kW+ string inverter that commercialized in the industry. It's not just the simple upgrade in power & voltage on the previous generation of SUN2000-330KTL. The SUN2000-506KTL delivers 3 pioneering breakthroughs: industry's first 1000Vac PV string inverter, industry's first grid-forming string inverter and with industry's highest power density. It provides customers with 4 core benefits - optimized investment returns, enhanced grid-forming capabilities, efficient O&M and superior safety & reliability, and elevating the innovation of smart string inverter to a new level.

As the flagship product of Huawei's next-generation utility-scale Smart PV solution FusionSolar9.0, the 506KTL string inverter is already in large-scale deployment. Since 2025, Huawei rolled out the solution across diverse scenarios in the Chinese market, and international adoption is accelerating rapidly. More than 10GW of projects globally are currently under construction using FusionSolar9.0, as developers across multiple markets have re-evaluated their designs in favor of the solution's lower BOS and superior lifecycle economics.

Huawei is committing to supporting the energy transition with solutions that are technically leading, commercially robust, and built for the long term. By enabling solar plants to become intelligent, grid-supporting assets - not passive generation sources - to drive the high-quality development of the industry.

The smarter E AWARD is a great recognition of Huawei's dedication in innovation. Huawei stated at the award ceremony that, it was a great motivation for the team, which was far more than an honor, but a powerful affirmation of Huawei's persistent innovation pursuits, relentless technological exploration, and customer-centric philosophy.

Guided by the brand concept "Making the Most of Every Ray", Huawei is committed to unlocking the full potential of solar energy by bringing more reliable, high-value and innovative solutions.

Huawei will always uphold open collaboration, working hand-in-hand with global partners to offer high-quality product and solutions continuously, and create a greener and better future together.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2998731/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huaweis-506-kw-smart-string-inverter-won-the-smarter-e-award-at-intersolar-europe-2026-302807303.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
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