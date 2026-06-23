FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc.: FranklinWH Plans European Market Entry With Residential Energy Storage System Designed for European Homes

Planned 2027 launch builds on experience supporting more than 25 utility-led virtual power plant programs in the United States

MUNICH, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FranklinWH Energy Storage Inc. today announced plans to enter the European residential energy storage market in 2027, introducing its system this week at Intersolar Europe 2026 as utilities and homeowners respond to rising electricity costs and growing demand for grid flexibility.

Electrification of transportation and home heating, combined with rising renewable energy adoption, is accelerating demand for residential storage across Europe. Utilities are expanding distributed energy resource programs to manage peak demand and improve grid reliability. Homeowners are looking for lower energy costs, backup power and greater control over how they use electricity.

The FranklinWH System integrates battery storage, solar, electric vehicle charging and energy management through a single residential platform. It scales from 15 to 225 kilowatt-hours per aGate intelligent controller and supports backup power, solar self-consumption and energy cost management. The system uses lithium iron phosphate (LFP) chemistry and an all-in-one architecture that simplifies installation. Energy management software adjusts charging and discharging based on household consumption, electricity pricing and weather.

FranklinWH enters Europe with experience supporting more than 25 utility-led virtual power plant (VPP) and demand response programs in the United States, where customers are compensated when their batteries discharge stored energy to the grid when it's needed.

The company has a global network of more than 4,000 authorized installation partners with experience in residential storage deployment, training and customer support. FranklinWH said the network will support its European market entry.

"European homeowners want lower energy bills and utilities want flexible resources they can count on," said Vincent Ambrose, Chief Commercial Officer of FranklinWH. "Those are not separate challenges, they are the same opportunity viewed from different sides of the meter. Our systems are already operating in VPP's across the United States, and we built this platform around what we learned. FranklinWH was built around a simple idea: homeowners should be able to generate, store, manage and use energy through a single integrated platform rather than a collection of disconnected devices."

FranklinWH is meeting with utilities, distributors, installers and energy aggregators at Intersolar Europe as it builds its European partner network ahead of its 2027 market launch. Distribution partnerships, market availability and additional product details will be announced before the company's European market entry.

FranklinWH will exhibit at Hall C3, Booth 130, at Intersolar Europe 2026, June 23-25 at Messe München in Munich.

About FranklinWH

FranklinWH Energy Storage is the manufacturer of the FranklinWH System, a next-generation home energy management and storage solution. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, FranklinWH's team brings decades of experience across energy system design, manufacturing, sales and installation. The company is AVL-listed with multiple financial institutions and continues to empower homeowners to achieve true energy freedom. Learn more at franklinwh.com.

Media Contact: media@franklinwh.com

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