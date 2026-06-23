HSS Holdings Berhad Marks Its Successful Listing Debut on ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / June 23, 2026 / HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS Holdings" or the "Group"), a bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing, trading and manufacturing of bakery products, today marked its successful debut on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). The Group's shares opened at RM0.18 per share on its first day of trading as a listed company, in line with its IPO price of RM0.18 per share.

(From Left) Ms. Wee See Yee, Chief Financial Officer of HSS Holdings Berhad; Ms. Chong Lee Ling, Independent Non-Executive Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Dr. Kong Yee Foon, Independent Non-Executive Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Mr. Kee Tong Kiak, Independent Non-Executive Chairman of HSS Holdings Berhad; Ms. Melissa Tee, Sales & Export Manager of HSS Holdings Berhad; Mr. Goh Chen Chang, Managing Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Mr. Goh Chen Ann, Executive Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Ms. Quek Sze Qi, Account Executive of HSS Holdings Berhad; Mr. Joshua Lau Ern Tien, Production Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Tengku Munazirah Binti Tengku Abdul Samad Shah, Independent Non-Executive Director of HSS Holdings Berhad; Datuk Bill Tan, Executive Director of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd; Ms. Rachel Ho, Deputy Head of Corporate Finance of M & A Securities Sdn Bhd.

HSS Holdings is listed under the stock name "HSSBAKERY" and stock code "0460".

HSS Holdings is principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, as well as the manufacturing of bakery products. With business roots dating back to 2004, the Group has built more than 20 years of operating experience in the bakery products market and established a broad market presence through its extensive network of wholesalers, distributors and retailers. Its portfolio comprises more than 6,000 SKUs across bakery (cakes, biscuits, cookies and snacks) and other products, marketed under its own brands such as SINAR, ????? and Sa1ko, while also supplying customer-branded and unbranded products to serve diverse market needs.

Through the IPO, HSS Holdings raised RM13.5 million in gross proceeds from the issuance of 75.0 million new shares. Proceeds from the public issue will be utilised as follows:

RM2.57 million for capital expenditure for the Group's Manufacturing Facilities;

RM4.50 million for the repayment of bank borrowings;

RM2.93 million for working capital; and

RM3.50 million for the defrayment of listing expenses.

The Group intends to utilise the IPO proceeds to strengthen its production capabilities and operational efficiency. Planned capital expenditure includes installation of a new biscuit production line, enhancements to its existing cookies production line, backend automation for selected production processes, and a new automated cake production line. These initiatives are expected to strengthen manufacturing efficiency, expand production capacity and support the Group's continued product development efforts.

Mr. Goh Chen Chang, Managing Director of HSS Holdings Berhad, commented, "Today's listing marks an important milestone in HSS Holdings' corporate journey. Over the years, we have built a solid foundation in the bakery products market through our broad product range, established distribution network and longstanding customer relationships. The funds raised through this IPO will allow us to strengthen our production capabilities, improve operational efficiency and support our continued growth."

Datuk Bill Tan, Managing Director of M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd., added, "HSS Holdings' successful listing on the ACE Market reflects the Group's established operating track record, diversified product portfolio and growth potential within Malaysia's bakery products market. With its wide market reach and clear expansion plans, HSS Holdings is well-positioned to strengthen its presence further, and we are honoured to have supported the Group throughout its listing journey."

M & A Securities Sdn. Bhd. is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Underwriter, and Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT HSS HOLDINGS BERHAD

HSS Holdings Berhad ("HSS Holdings" or the "Group") is a Malaysia-based bakery products player principally involved in the sourcing of bakery products, trading of bakery and other products, as well as manufacturing of bakery products. With business roots dating back to 2004, the Group has built more than 20 years of experience in the bakery products market and established a broad presence through its network of wholesalers, distributors and retailers. HSS Holdings offers a portfolio of more than 6,000 SKUs across bakery (cakes, biscuits, cookies and snacks) and other products, marketed under its own brands such as SINAR, ????? and Sa1ko, while also supplying customer-branded and unbranded products to serve diverse market needs. Moving forward, the Group aims to strengthen its manufacturing capabilities, enhance brand visibility, improve operational efficiency and expand its product offerings to support its continued growth in Malaysia's bakery products market.

For more information, visit https://www.hssfood.my/.

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of HSS Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: HSS Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/hss-holdings-berhad-marks-its-successful-listing-debut-on-ace-market-of-1180845