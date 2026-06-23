Aquis Stock Exchange
The following securities will be suspended from trading on the Aquis Growth Market with effect from 08.00 am today 23 June 2026 pursuant to Rule 5.1.5 of the Aquis Growth Market (Access) Rulebook.
Supersearch Plus plc
Ordinary Shares
Symbol: SSP
ISIN: GB00BV4DNXXX
The Regulation Department
Aquis Stock Exchange
Floor 2, 63 Queen Victoria Street, London EC4N 4UA
Tel: 0203 597 6361
Email: aqseregulation@aquis.eu
Website: www.aquis.eu/aquis-stock-exchange
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2351014 23-Jun-2026
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