Solar PV is one of the pillars of Europe's energy transition. With more than 65 GW of new capacity installed in 2025 and more than 405 GW already operating, the European Union is pressing on toward its target of 750 GW of solar PV by 2030. Reaching that target will require installing a further 345 GW or so over the next five years. The geography of solar PV capacity additions is changing. The large, well-oriented rooftops, the easily connected sites and the most favourable locations are gradually being used up. At the same time, ground-mounted solar projects in some countries face concerns over ...

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