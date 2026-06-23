Brazil's relatively high residential electricity prices are one of the main reasons rooftop solar has expanded so rapidly. In many parts of the country, residential consumers face elevated retail electricity rates due to a combination of distribution costs, taxes and surcharges, and cross-subsidies embedded in the tariff structure, designed to subsidise the low tariffs paid by low-income residential dwellings. As a result, households can often offset electricity that costs approximately $0.15-0.30 per kWh, depending on location and tariff, allowing solar systems to achieve attractive payback ...

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