Germany-based Next2Sun has introduced Fields2Sun Max, a vertical mounting system designed for utility-scale solar PV plants. The system adapts a concept previously used in agrivoltaics and distributed generation, extending it to large-scale ground-mounted applications with vertical, east-west oriented PV installations. According to the company, vertical systems differ substantially from conventional fixed-tilt and tracking systems in their generation profile. The east-west orientation increases electricity production in the morning and late afternoon, while reducing output around midday. This ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...