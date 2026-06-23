From ESS News LCP Delta and Energy Storage Europe said Europe added a record 13.5 GW/26.4 GWh of electrochemical storage in 2025, pushing total installed storage capacity across all technologies to 102.7 GW. The report said behind-the-meter capacity reached 30.2 GW/46.2 GWh by the end of 2025, led by energy storage in Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Austria, and the United Kingdom. The researchers said this growth is being driven by solar-plus-storage adoption, the rollout of dynamic electricity tariffs, and growing electrification of homes and businesses. Front-of-the-meter battery storage reached ...

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