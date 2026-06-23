Perch Group announces new partnership with NotifyNOW, a service of Phillips Cohen Associates, to simplify end-of-life admin

Perch Group customers can now inform up to 1,600 UK service providers with one click using NotifyNOW technology

NotifyNOW exclusively licensed by Phillips Cohen Associates informs financial institutions, utility companies and service providers of a bereavement

Leading bereavement notification service NotifyNOW, which is a service of Phillips Cohen Associates (PCA), has formed a new partnership with the financial services organisation Perch Group to simplify end-of-life administration for its clients.

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Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO of Phillips Cohen Associates

Perch Group, a credit management company based in Blackpool, supports its customers with fair, transparent, and compassionate solutions across the credit life cycle. The company places a strong focus on achieving positive customer outcomes through ethical and data-driven resolutions.

Brian Greenhoff, Operations Director with the Perch Group, said: "Our new partnership with NotifyNOW significantly strengthens our bereavement offering by ensuring we receive timely, accurate notifications with compassion at the core of the process.

"This creates a better experience for families notifying us about the death of a customer, enabling our teams to respond more sensitively and efficiently during what is already an incredibly difficult time.

"At Perch Group, we understand how a bereavement impacts our customers and how finances are affected. Grieving families often find the administration following a death overwhelming and we are delighted to offer this service to ease that burden."

From today, people handling the affairs of a customer who has died will be able to inform Perch Group about a bereavement through the digital platform NotifyNOW, while also being offered the option to notify other service providers with one click.

Nick Cherry, Divisional CEO at Phillips Cohen Associates, says: "We know how distressing it is when families have to contact multiple financial and utility companies individually to inform them of a bereavement, repeating the same information over and over again. Perch Group is taking active steps to support these families at a time when they need it most.

"We hope NotifyNOW provides some peace of mind to customers and that other financial services firms will follow Perch Group's lead to enhance bereavement care across the sector."

When someone contacts Perch Group to report the death of a customer, a link on their website will offer access to NotifyNOW. They will then be asked to upload customer details.

This enables NotifyNOW to inform up to 1,600 companies, including financial institutions, utility companies, service providers and mobile phone companies, in one go, saving grieving families from having to make many separate calls and repeat information to each individual company.

Phillips Cohen Associates is the sole licensee of the NotifyNOW platform which is owned by The Estate Registry.

About Perch Group:

Perch Group is a UK-based financial services and credit management organisation, supporting customers with fair, transparent, and compassionate solutions across the credit lifecycle. With a strong focus on technology, compliance, and customer outcomes. Perch Group works closely with partners and third parties to deliver responsible services ensuring the right outcome is achieved for customers.

About Phillips Cohen Associates, Ltd.

Phillips Cohen Associates built its reputation in the credit industry by providing specialized compassionate engagement services to clients. Focusing on customer care, compliance, and innovation, Phillips Cohen Associates delivers solutions that support businesses while maintaining sensitivity and professionalism in all interactions with consumers.

About The Estate Registry

The Estate Registry was created by a team of professionals with experience throughout the UK, USA and Canada. We identified the challenges of estate management as an area where individuals and organisations could benefit from services that help automate and smooth the transition of assets to beneficiaries, making the process simple and straightforward.

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Contacts:

For further information please contact: eithne@timreidmedia.com