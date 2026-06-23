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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 08:10 Uhr
108 Leser
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Juniper Research: Consumer Payments Predictions 2026/27: Market Driven by Agentic Commerce, Bank-backed Wallets, & Click to Pay

BASINGSTOKE, United Kingdom, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global tech strategist Juniper Research today released its new Consumer Payments Tech Horizon; spotlighting the three technologies that are expected to have the most significant impact in the consumer payments space over the next 12 months. These are:

  1. Agentic commerce
  2. Bank-backed wallets
  3. Click to Pay

The Tech Horizon offers a visual assessment of 17 consumer payments technologies; ranking them as either 'Above the Line' (strongly performing) or 'Below the Line' (underperforming) in relation to market expectations. This gives payment providers, banks, and other key stakeholders a clear, data-driven view of which innovations are delivering value, and which are falling short.

Top Three Movers in Consumer Payments

  • Agentic Commerce: By introducing AI agents to shopping, agentic commerce will revolutionise eCommerce. Within the next 12 months, we will see the hype around agentic commerce begin to translate into actual deployments; closing the gap between hype and reality.
  • Bank-backed Wallets: Wero is showing strong traction in Europe, with increased availability of near-field communication (NFC) access and a push for payments' sovereignty catalysing bank-led initiatives.
  • Click to Pay: Click to Pay is going from strength to strength, with mandates from card networks reshaping the way cards work within eCommerce.

"Consumer payments are shifting rapidly, with agentic commerce set to reshape how a transaction occurs," said Nick Maynard, VP of Research at Juniper Research. "Merchants must stay ahead of shifts in consumer behaviour, or they will be left behind in an increasingly commoditised and user experience-led eCommerce environment."

About the Tech Horizon

The Tech Horizon is the latest in our series, focusing on merchant payments; serving as an introduction to the comprehensive analysis and strategic insights offered through Juniper Research's new Merchant Payments Subscription.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

Press Contact:
Sam Smith, Press Relations
sam.smith@juniperresearch.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0e584de8-4f8b-4da8-a58b-e9510cbbf112


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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