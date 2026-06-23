Syncron Inc: Syncron Appoints Bianka Hay-Falk as Chief Human Resources Officer

Global people executive with more than two decades of HR leadership joins Syncron to accelerate its people strategy and organizational growth

STOCKHOLM, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron, a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced the appointment of Bianka Hay-Falk as Chief Human Resources Officer. Bianka will lead Syncron's global people and culture function and report directly to CEO Josh Weiss.

"Bianka and I go back to our time at Hexagon, so I know exactly what she's capable of," said Josh Weiss. "Getting the people side right isn't separate from our growth strategy; it is our growth strategy. She has the experience and the credibility to lead that, and I couldn't be happier to have her on the team here at Syncron."

Bianka joins Syncron from Hexagon AB, where she most recently served as Chief of Staff, HR & Culture Innovation Hub and Director of People & Culture Group. Over a tenure spanning nearly five years, she built an integrated talent management and succession model linking leadership readiness directly to workforce planning and launched a global employee engagement platform to strengthen connectivity across the Innovation Hub community.

"What drew me to Syncron is the combination of a strong product, a clear market opportunity, and a leadership team with real integrity," said Bianka Hay-Falk. "Technology can be copied, but the right people who have a deep understanding of the business and what our customers are trying to solve are the true differentiator. I'm here to make sure Syncron attracts, develops, and retains exactly those people."

Earlier in her career, Bianka built extensive experience at Swarovski in Liechtenstein, advancing through roles in Master Data Management, Head of Internal Services, and Compensation & Benefits Manager before being appointed Head of Compensation & Benefits and a Board Member of the company's Pension Fund. She also served as a Global HR Business Partner at Leica Geosystems, working across vertical industry, global sales, and agile R&D organizations.

A certified business coach and Insights Discovery practitioner, Bianka holds a Master of Advanced Studies in Organizational Development & Leadership from M/O/T School of Management in Klagenfurt, and the Chief Human Resources Officer Certificate from the University of Cambridge - Judge Business School. She is fluent in German and English and also speaks Swedish and French. Her appointment to Syncron is effective July 1, 2026.

About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron powers commercial success in the aftermarket with connected solutions - from service supply chain to parts and service pricing and warranty management. Global heavy equipment and automotive brands rely on Syncron to drive revenue, grow margins, and boost customer outcomes across the service lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com.

Media Contact KC Crabtree karen.crabtree@syncron.com +1 206.949.2551