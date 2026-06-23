Munich, Germany (ots) -Comprehensive Brand Upgrade: Leading the Future with Green DNAOn the opening day of the EES exhibition, TONFY officially marked a major milestone in its brand evolution: the global debut of its comprehensively upgraded, all-English logo on the world's top energy storage stage. Utilizing a more modern and international visual language, the new visual identity conveys the company's steadfast global vision and strategic determination to expanding its footprint overseas markets, while highlighting a brand philosophy driven by both innovation and trust.Green and Eco-Friendly DNA: 100% Compliant with Stringent European and American RegulationsClosely following the global trend toward green and low-carbon development, TONFY fully empowers overseas projects to achieve compliant local implementation.- Full-Line Upgrade to Eco-Friendly Refrigerants, Delivering on Low-Carbon Commitments TONFY has fully adopted eco-friendly refrigerants across its entire product range, establishing rigorous eco-friendly refrigerant roadmaps tailored to different power capacities:Units below 12kW: Utilize ultra-low GWP refrigerants with GWP < 150 (e.g., R454C, R1234yf).Units above 12kW: Utilize low GWP refrigerants with GWP < 750 (e.g., R32, R513A).- Precise Alignment with EU and US Regulations, Overcoming Green Barriers for Global Expansion Our product designs and technical indicators fully comply with the latest environmental regulations in Europe and the Americas (such as the stringent requirements of the EU F-Gas Regulation). This legal and policy alignment safeguards global expansion projects from the compliance level, completely eliminating regulatory compliance concerns for international customers.Balancing Environmental Protection with Commercial Value to Ensure Successful Project Implementation While reducing greenhouse gas emissions and helping customers achieve their ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and environmental sustainability goals, our eco-friendly solutions simultaneously ensure high-efficiency equipment performance, guaranteeing the long-term, stable operation of overseas energy storage and industrial projects.Pressekontakt:Name: Demi DaiTel: +8618832661279Email: demi@tonfy.comOriginal-Content von: Sanhe Tongfei Refrigeration Co., Ltd., übermittelt durch news aktuellOriginalmeldung: https://www.presseportal.de/pm/182802/6299890