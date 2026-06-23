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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 08:18 Uhr
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Vicuna Air Limited: Vicuna Air expands In-Cabin Pet Flights to Amsterdam, Frankfurt, and Brussels

Dogs now fly in the cabin between the United States and four Northern European cities - never in cargo.

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Vicuna Air, a London-based private pet aviation company, now operates shared charter flights between the United States and four Northern European cities: Paris, Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Brussels. On every flight, pets travel in the cabin beside their owners aboard a Gulfstream GV. There are no cargo holds, no crates and no separation.

The new routes connect New York, San Francisco and Los Angeles with more of mainland Europe, extending a transatlantic service that previously linked the United States with London and Paris. Passengers book individual seats on scheduled private jet flights alongside other pet owners, pairing the comfort of private aviation with a more accessible price point than chartering an entire aircraft.

In-cabin travel on every flight

Vicuna Air's shared charter service places every pet in the cabin with its owner, regardless of size or breed. The service is designed for owners relocating between the United States and Europe, as well as those travelling with their companions. Every booking includes chauffeured ground transportation at both ends of the journey and full management of the pet's travel documentation.

Documentation handled end to end

Vicuna Air manages the complete paperwork process on behalf of its clients - the part of international pet travel owners often finds most daunting. This includes USDA health certificates, EU entry requirements, Rabies documentation and customs clearance. The company also operates Biscuit Class, an unaccompanied travel service for pets flying solo with a dedicated Vicuna concierge.

"Northern Europe is one of the busiest travel/relocation corridors in the world, and for most dogs that journey has meant hours alone in a cargo hold," said Jamie Everett, founder of Vicuna Air and a former RAF pilot. "We built Vicuna Air so it wouldn't have to be that way. On our flights, your pet travels beside you, not beneath you. They're not cargo. They're companions."

About Vicuna Air

Vicuna Air is a private pet aviation company headquartered in London. Founded by Jamie Everett, the company operates shared charter private jet flights where dogs travel in-cabin beside their owners. Vicuna Air serves routes across the United Kingdom, United States and Europe.

Instagram: @vicunaair
YouTube: @vicunaair
www.vicunaair.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2931998/Vicuna_Air_Limited_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/vicuna-air-expands-in-cabin-pet-flights-to-amsterdam-frankfurt-and-brussels-302806756.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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