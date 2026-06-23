Denver, Colorado--(Newsfile Corp. - June 23, 2026) - CloudShare today announced its June platform release, the latest step in the company's mission of helping organizations scale technical Customer education and sales enablement through intelligent experiences that drive real business outcomes.

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The release spans five areas - AI-powered participant assistance, collaborative cyber lab environments, integrations, visual validation, and infrastructure management - all designed to make it easier to build, run, and deliver complex hands-on lab environments.

Each update reflects the growing pressures facing training and sales enablement teams. The recognition that solving for those pressures requires investment in every layer, not just a single capability.

"Our customers need to support larger audiences, deliver increasingly sophisticated learning experiences, and scale expertise with the same [or fewer] resources," said Ben Jubenville, CEO of CloudShare. "Whether that's AI-powered assistance, collaborative virtual environments, or workflows that remove friction behind the scenes, these innovations help organizations create more effective experiences while reducing operational complexity."

Solis AI Participant Assistant gives learners always-on support embedded directly in the participant viewer. Solis only pulls answers from materials that have been uploaded by the instructor, and responds to questions in real time. This reduces instructor load and keeps learners engaged, whether they're in a live or self-paced session.

Shared Environments enables multiple participants to connect to a single virtual lab simultaneously, giving instructors the power to dynamically hand off screen control, orchestrate real-time group participation, and guide learners through complex exercises inside a single machine. For cybersecurity, IT, and other complex technical training scenarios, it enables realistic, team-based simulations that aren't possible when every learner is isolated in their own environment.

The Integration Hub consolidates CloudShare's native integrations (including webhooks, LMS connections, SSO, and Slack) that enables low-code automated workflows with thousands of third-party tools - all manageable from a single page.

AI Visual Checks offers an enhanced validation algorithm paired with new in-editor tooling that helps experienced builders capture better reference images.

The Infrastructure Console introduces a redesigned environment management experience with tabbed navigation across networking, VM details, and utilization data, and a clear separation between environment-level and VM-level actions to reduce misconfiguration and speeding up day-to-day operations.

Currently in testing, CloudShare will also release:

An AI Virtual Administrator to help instructors and administrators create CloudShare virtual environments quickly and easily. By turning environment creation into a simple conversation with smart defaults, a clear review step, and explicit confirmation, this innovation will reduce setup time, minimize configuration errors, and provide powerful AI-driven platform management.

Custom AMI Creation will allow customers who run AWS-based labs to capture a live virtual machine's current state and reuse it as the foundation for future environments, directly within the platform to reduce setup time, eliminate manual configuration errors, and ensure every learner or demo participant starts from a clean, consistent baseline.

For more information about the June 2026 release and upcoming product innovations, sign up for the webinar on June 24 (or listen to the replay) or visit the CloudShare website.

About CloudShare

CloudShare empowers organizations to deliver hands-on technical training, sales software demonstrations, proof-of-concepts, and customer enablement experiences through immersive, hands-on virtual lab environments. Leading technology companies rely on CloudShare to accelerate learning, improve customer engagement, and scale technical programs globally. Learn more at CloudShare.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

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Source: BrandingBuzz.Agency