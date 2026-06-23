Greater Cairo is home to over 20 million people, known for its bustling nature to its residents and visitors alike. Currently, the megacity is reliant on fossil fuels to power a population that never sleeps, a continuous stream of traffic, and rising cooling demand. Natural gas dominates electricity generation, while oil continues to fuel transport and industry. This dependence leaves the energy system exposed to external shocks in an increasingly volatile geopolitical landscape. Recent regional tensions, including disruptions affecting key oil and gas trade routes, have pushed the Egyptian government ...

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