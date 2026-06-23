AM Best will exhibit at the Managing General Agents' Association's (MGAA) annual conference, which will take place 7 July 2026 at the Business Design Centre in London.

During the full-day event, AM Best representatives will be available at exhibit booth 4 to discuss its rating and assessment services, including its Performance Assessments for Delegated Underwriting Authority Enterprises (DUAE). This industry-first tool provides a framework for differentiating among DUAEs, which is a blanket term to capture managing general agents (MGA), coverholders and other similar entities. A Performance Assessment helps insurers make more-informed decisions when choosing underwriting partners.

Nick Charteris-Black, managing director, market development, EMEA; William Mills, senior director, market development, EMEA; Roisin Gallagher, associate director, market development; and Naz Botea, financial analyst, EMEA all of AM Best, will attend the event. Delegates interested in meeting with AM Best to understand more about the rating agency, its role in the insurance industry and the resources it offers to insurance professionals, including research and insurance insights, can schedule a meeting by contacting Charlotte Shoesmith, executive assistant and events coordinator, AM Best, at charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com.

The MGAA is a trade organisation that represents the interests of its U.K.-based MGA members. For more information about the MGAA's 2026 conference, which is themed as "Specialty Insurance Designed to Succeed," please visit here.

For additional information on Best's Performance Assessments for DUAEs, please click here.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specialising in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com

Copyright 2026 by A.M. Best Rating Services, Inc. and/or its affiliates. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

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Contacts:

Charlotte Shoesmith

Executive Assistant and Events Coordinator

+44 77 6496 0705

charlotte.shoesmith@ambest.com