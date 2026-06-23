Enables portfolio-level execution on a spread within a single, integrated workflow

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW), a global leader in electronic trading across asset classes, today announced the launch of electronic spread trading for clients executing portfolio transactions in European credit bonds. The functionality enables clients to price and execute portfolios of European credit bonds as a spread to underlying government bond benchmarks, bringing a more streamlined and transparent approach to a workflow that has traditionally relied on manual processes.

Spread trading is currently widely used in voice trading across Europe and has seen strong adoption in the electronic U.S. investment grade credit space. By introducing this protocol into its European credit offering, Tradeweb is extending its portfolio trading capabilities and continuing to enhance how institutional investors evaluate and transfer risk in this market.

James Dale, Co-Head of International Developed Markets at Tradeweb, said: "The launch of spread trading for European credit portfolios reflects our commitment to making complex trading workflows more efficient and intuitive for our clients. By extending to Europe a capability already delivering value in the U.S., we are providing a more consistent framework for pricing and execution, while helping market participants reduce operational complexity and improve transparency."

The Tradeweb solution enables traders to negotiate pricing in basis points relative to a government bond benchmark and execute the full portfolio within a single workflow. Each bond is quoted as a spread with levels fixed at execution and consolidated into a single net outcome, while flexible spot timing allows for a more controlled trading experience. Once agreed, Tradeweb automatically calculates bond prices using data from its government bond marketplace, reducing manual steps and improving efficiency.

Paul Bayley, Senior Trader at Invesco, said: "We welcome the introduction of spread trading for European credit, as it provides a faster and more transparent way to execute complex trades electronically, including at defined points such as market close. The electronification of this workflow enables more efficient access to liquidity and improves visibility into the underlying benchmark levels. The ability to put multiple dealers in competition on spread, combined with integrated execution tools, supports ongoing innovation, streamlines processes, and enables a more effective response to changing market conditions."

Ben Wheeler, Lead Fixed Income Trader at Royal London Asset Management, said: "The ability to execute European credit portfolios directly on a spread basis is a valuable addition to the trading toolkit. It brings greater precision to how we manage our credit exposure and makes it easier to coordinate execution across multiple line items. Moving this workflow onto an electronic platform reduces operational friction and gives us even greater control over timing and pricing. Furthermore, using Tradeweb's trusted government bond pricing as the reference point adds confidence in the levels we are trading against, while increased dealer competition helps drive better outcomes."

Jonathan Bending, Head of EMEA Systematic Credit Trading at Barclays Bank plc, said: "The introduction of spread-based trading for European credit portfolios is another meaningful step in the evolution of electronic markets. Trading on spread reduces the number of live variables during the portfolio trading workflow. This provides both clients and dealers with even greater confidence in their ability to transact these large trades with precision, especially at times of elevated market volatility. We are excited to see this development further broaden participation in the credit portfolio market."

Alexandre Guignot, Head of EMEA Credit Electronic Trading at BNP Paribas, said: "The growth of portfolio trading has underscored the importance of having tools that can support consistent engagement between investors and liquidity providers. A spread-based approach introduces a common framework for evaluating transactions, making it easier to communicate pricing and manage execution across complex portfolios. As trading activity becomes increasingly electronic, enhancements such as this help market participants operate at greater scale while bringing more efficiency to the execution process."

Tradeweb was the first institutional platform to offer electronic portfolio trading for credit bonds in 2019. In Q1 2026, global portfolio trading notional volumes on Tradeweb amounted to USD 258.4 billion, an increase of 40% over the previous quarter. A pioneer in electronic markets, Tradeweb plays a central role in modernizing market structure by developing innovative trading protocols, embedding analytics into execution, and building technology infrastructure that supports the convergence of traditional and digitally native financial markets.

About Tradeweb Markets

Tradeweb Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: TW) is a leading, global operator of electronic marketplaces for rates, credit, equities and money markets. Founded in 1996, Tradeweb provides access to markets, data and analytics, electronic trading, straight-through-processing and reporting for more than 50 products to clients in the institutional, wholesale, retail and corporates markets. Advanced technologies developed by Tradeweb enhance price discovery, order execution and trade workflows while allowing for greater scale and helping to reduce risks in client trading operations. Tradeweb serves more than 3,000 clients in more than 85 countries. On average, Tradeweb facilitated more than $2.8 trillion in notional value traded per day over the past four fiscal quarters. For more information, please go to www.tradeweb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

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Contacts:

Media contacts:

Angeliki Kallipoliti, Tradeweb, +44 7824 327073, Angeliki.Kallipoliti@Tradeweb.com



Investor contacts:

Ashley Serrao, Tradeweb, +1 646 430 6027, Ashley.Serrao@Tradeweb.com

Sameer Murukutla, Tradeweb, +1 646 767 4864, Sameer.Murukutla@Tradeweb.com