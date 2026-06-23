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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 09:06 Uhr
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The smarter E Europe 2026 | Unlock the Future of Intelligent Energy with OSCAL

Power Storage 2000: AI-Powered Balcony Energy Storage for Smarter, Greener Homes

At the exhibition, OSCAL showcased Power Storage 2000 with 2400W input and a 3-in-1 balcony PV architecture supporting on-grid, off-grid, and hybrid modes. Its 1.92-9.6kWh expandable capacity improves solar use, backup reliability, and system flexibility. With AI Smart TOU optimization, it intelligently manages charging and discharging based on electricity prices to reduce energy costs. It also enables real-time monitoring and platform integration for smarter energy coordination. Designed for balconies, rooftops, and backyards, it features IP65 protection, low-noise modular design, and a 10-year warranty for reliable long-term use.

Ahead of its official launch on July 15, 2026, the OSCAL Power Storage 2000 is now available for pre-order on the OSCAL Official Store. Originally priced at €999, customers can save up to €150 during the pre-sale campaign, with the early-bird price starting from just €849.99.

PowerMax Series: From Portable Power to Whole-Home Energy Backup

In addition, at The smarter E Europe 2026, OSCAL will also showcase its energy storage lineup including PowerMax1200, PowerMax1800SE, and PowerMax7200, covering portable to whole-home backup scenarios. PowerMax1200 delivers 1200W output with a portable handle and an ultra-light 10kg design for indoor and outdoor use. PowerMax1800SE offers up to 1024Wh capacity and 1800W rated output, featuring fast solar charging and 0.01s ultra-fast UPS backup for reliable home and emergency power. PowerMax7200 provides 7200W high-power household backup with up to 25,600Wh expandable capacity, supporting up to 4 battery packs for whole-home energy security.

Expanding the Future of Smart Home Energy

Also, OSCAL is unveiling its AI-driven energy ecosystem while previewing the upcoming Power Storage 3000, set for launch this September with enhanced performance and next-generation AI capabilities. Visitors are warmly invited to explore OSCAL's latest innovations on-site and discuss potential partnership opportunities.

Event Name: The smarter E Europe 2026
Location: Messe München, Munich, Germany
Booth No.: B1.151A
Dates: June 23-25, 2026

For more information and business cooperation opportunities, please visit www.oscal.hk or meet the OSCAL team onsite during the exhibition.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-smarter-e-europe-2026--unlock-the-future-of-intelligent-energy-with-oscal-302806397.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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