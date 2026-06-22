Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 271,828,759 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 72.24% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 24, 2026, was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 93.6% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of Director Number of Shares Voted For Percentage of Shares Voted For Number of Shares Withheld from Voting Percentage of Shares Withheld from Voting Jason Adler 220,505,353 99.42 % 1,291,292 0.58 % Darren Broughton 220,506,387 99.42 % 1,290,258 0.58 % Murray Garnick 219,627,749 99.02 % 2,168,896 0.98 % Michael Gorenstein 207,751,369 93.67 % 14,045,276 6.33 % Dominik Meier 220,426,444 99.38 % 1,370,201 0.62 % James Rudyk 216,463,958 97.60 % 5,332,687 2.40 % Elizabeth Seegar 220,476,757 99.40 % 1,319,888 0.60 %

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with 99.09% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and voted, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, in favor of holding future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers every year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2026 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach, PEACE NATURALS, LIT and Lord Jones. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:

Harrison Aaron

Investor Relations

Tel: (416) 504-0004

investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com



