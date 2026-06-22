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WKN: A2DMQY | ISIN: CA22717L1013 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CI
Tradegate
22.06.26 | 10:25
2,314 Euro
-0,43 % -0,010
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CRONOS GROUP INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,2962,34009:51
2,2822,36009:42
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
22.06.2026 23:36 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Cronos Group Inc. Announces Results of 2026 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON) ("Cronos" or the "Company") today announced that at its Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on Thursday, June 18, 2026 (the "Meeting"), shareholders holding a total of 271,828,759 common shares of the Company voted in person or by proxy, representing 72.24% of the total number of common shares of the Company outstanding.

Each of the directors listed as a nominee in the Company's definitive proxy statement dated April 24, 2026, was elected as a director of the Company, with each director receiving in excess of 93.6% of the votes cast in favor of his or her election. The detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are as follows:

Name of DirectorNumber of Shares Voted ForPercentage of Shares Voted ForNumber of Shares Withheld from VotingPercentage of Shares Withheld from Voting
Jason Adler220,505,35399.42 %1,291,2920.58 %
Darren Broughton220,506,38799.42 %1,290,2580.58 %
Murray Garnick219,627,74999.02 %2,168,8960.98 %
Michael Gorenstein207,751,36993.67 %14,045,2766.33 %
Dominik Meier220,426,44499.38 %1,370,2010.62 %
James Rudyk216,463,95897.60 %5,332,6872.40 %
Elizabeth Seegar220,476,75799.40 %1,319,8880.60 %

Shareholders also approved an advisory (non-binding) resolution on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers, with 99.09% of votes cast in favor of such resolution, and voted, on an advisory (non-binding) basis, in favor of holding future advisory votes on the compensation of the Company's named executive officers every year. Shareholders also approved the appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the Company's independent auditor for fiscal year 2026 and authorized the Board of Directors of the Company to fix the independent auditor's remuneration.

For complete results on all matters voted on at the Meeting, please see the Report of Voting Results filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.com and the Company's Form 8-K filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.

About Cronos

Cronos is a global cannabis company focused on scaling leading consumer goods products through research and development and innovation. With a passion to responsibly elevate the consumer experience, Cronos is building an iconic brand portfolio. Cronos' diverse international brand portfolio includes Spinach, PEACE NATURALS, LIT and Lord Jones. For more information about Cronos and its brands, please visit: thecronosgroup.com.

For further information, please contact:
Harrison Aaron
Investor Relations
Tel: (416) 504-0004
investor.relations@thecronosgroup.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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