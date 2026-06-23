Discovery Silver Corp.: Discovery Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Discovery Silver Corp. changes name to Discovery Mining Ltd.

TORONTO, June 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Discovery Mining Ltd. (TSX: DSV, OTCQX: DSVSF) ("Discovery" or the "Company") today announced the results of voting at its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM"), held on June 22, 2026.

Among the motions overwhelmingly approved at the AGM, was a resolution to change the Company's name from Discovery Silver Corp. to Discovery Mining Ltd. (website address: www.dsvmining.com). The new name reflects Discovery's transformation into a growing gold producer, with a production profile that also includes copper, zinc and silver. The Company also continues to advance the Cordero silver project in Mexico, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits.

Shareholders also voted overwhelmingly in support of the election of all director nominees as further set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes cast

FOR % votes cast

FOR Votes

WITHHELD % votes

WITHHELD Murray John 558,901,794 95.7%

24,902,835 4.3%

Anthony Makuch 575,186,718 98.5%

8,617,911 1.5%

Barry Olson 557,528,099 95.5%

26,276,530 4.5%

Ingrid Hibbard 581,499,218 99.6%

2,305,411 0.4%

Lee Hodgkinson 559,269,945 95.8%

24,534,684 4.2%

Daniel Vickerman 549,309,042 94.1%

34,495,587 5.9%



In addition, other motions passed at the AGM include: (i) appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as auditors of the Company for the ensuing year; (ii) the continuation of the Company's corporate existence from British Columbia's Business Corporations Act to Ontario's Business Corporations Act; and (iii) a resolution empowering the Company's Board of Directors to determine the number of directors of the Company from time to time, within the minimum and maximum set out in the Company's articles, by a resolution of the directors, subject to the limitations set out in Ontario's Business Corporations Act.

Further details on these items can be found in the Company's Management Information Circular dated May 13, 2026 and the formal report on voting results with respect to all matters voted upon at the Meeting, filed SEDAR+. Details of the vote are set out below:

Votes cast

FOR - of votes cast

FOR Votes cast

AGAINST - of votes cast

AGAINST Appointment of Auditors 613,647,290 99.7%

1,832,404 0.3%

Corporate Continuation Resolution 582,677,814 99.8%

1,126,814 0.2%

Board Size Resolution 612,560,714 99.5%

2,197,977 0.5%

Name Change Resolution 613,282,448 99.6%

2,197,245 0.4%



ABOUT DISCOVERY

Discovery is a growing precious metals company that is creating value for stakeholders through exposure to gold, silver and other critical minerals. The Company's silver exposure comes primarily from its first asset, the 100%-owned Cordero project, one of the world's largest undeveloped silver deposits, which is located close to infrastructure in a prolific mining belt in Chihuahua State, Mexico. In April 2025, Discovery acquired the Porcupine Complex, transforming the Company into a new Canadian gold producer with multiple operations, attractive growth projects and significant exploration upside in one of the world's most renowned gold camps in and near Timmins, Ontario. The acquisition of the Kidd Operations in June 2026 further increased Discovery's land position within the camp, provided valuable infrastructure that will support the Company's efforts to more than double annual gold production, and added critical minerals (copper, zinc and silver) to the Company's current production profile.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Tony Makuch, P.Eng.

President, CEO & Chairman

For further information contact:

Mark Utting, CFA

SVP Investor Relations

Phone: 416-806-6298

Email: mark.utting@dsvmining.com

Website: www.dsvmining.com