Financial Conduct Authority: Notice of Admission to the Official List

DJ official list notice

Financial Conduct Authority (-) official list notice 23-Jun-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 23/06/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: Inter-American Investment Corporation 12.00% Green Notes due 22/06/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and BRL10,000 each and multiples thereof) debt-like XS3415144XXX -- securities Issuer Name: BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Floating Rate Notes due 16/07/2030; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and MXN2,500,000 each and increments of MXN100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3420478XXX -- securities Floating Rate Notes due 18/07/2028; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of Debt and MXN2,500,000 each and increments of MXN100,000 in excess thereof) debt-like XS3420477XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Westpac Banking Corporation 3.038% Covered Bonds Series 2026-C8 due 01/03/2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter) debt-like XS3413338XXX -- securities 3.477% Covered Bonds Series 2026-C9 due 23/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by bonds Debt and to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 thereafter) debt-like XS3413338XXX -- securities Issuer Name: Anglian Water Services Financing PLC 4.250% Guaranteed Class A Green Bonds due 23/06/2036; fully paid; (Represented by Debt and bonds to bearer of EUR100,000 each and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess debt-like XS3413969XXX -- thereof up to and including EUR199,000) securities Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.935% Senior Preferred Notes due 23/06/2038; fully paid; (Represented by notes to Debt and bearer of NOK2,000,000 each) debt-like XS3418672XXX -- securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Listings Data Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. --Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

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Category Code: NOT TIDM: - LEI Code: 2138003EUVPJRRBEPW94 Sequence No.: 432842 EQS News ID: 2351306 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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June 23, 2026 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)