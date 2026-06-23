Chinese PV production equipment provider Wuxi Autowell (ATW) has introduced a 1.3 GW fully integrated intelligent heterojunction (HJT) module encapsulation solution. The system consists of a turnkey production line built around a proprietary set of zero busbar (0BB) stringers, automated layup equipment, and energy-efficient lamination technology. Rather than relying on fragmented, stand-alone machines, ATW proposes a fully integrated, data-driven manufacturing ecosystem designed to reduce both mechanical complexity and financial risk in HJT module production. A key focus of the solution is addressing ...

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