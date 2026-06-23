DJ Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (GHYU) Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Global High Yield Corporate Bond ESG UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 24.8908 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2244981 CODE: GHYU ISIN: LU2099295XXX =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099295XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: GHYU Sequence No.: 432914 EQS News ID: 2351658 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)