DJ Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) (PRAN) Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:08 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Emerging Markets UCITS ETF DR (C) DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.5357 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 30716968 CODE: PRAN ISIN: LU2300295XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2300295XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRAN Sequence No.: 432900 EQS News ID: 2351630 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:08 ET (07:08 GMT)