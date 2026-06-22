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PR Newswire
22.06.2026 20:11 Uhr
35 Leser
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Draeger, Inc. Announces FDA Clearance for Evita V800 Software 3.10 - Advancing Ventilation Technology

TELFORD, Pa., June 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Draeger, Inc., US headquarters of Dräger, an international leader in the field of medical technology and a worldwide leader in mechanical ventilation, announced today that it has received 510(k) clearance from the FDA to market its latest advancements for the Evita V800 ventilator.

With the clearance of the 3.10 software release, the V800 provides additional features to help enhance mechanical ventilation of patients suffering from pulmonary disease such as ARDS.

  • Decelerating flow during volume control ventilation provides clinician-controlled flow to match patient demand with recommended ARDSnet safeguards.

  • Guidance maps for low and high PEEP-FiO2 tables to facilitate clinician's decision making in determining best PEEP and Fi02 settings.

  • Calculation of driving pressure and semi-automated static compliance to assist clinicians in management of inspiratory settings which can potentially reduce the risk of ventilator-induced lung injury (VILI).

"Dräger continues to be on the forefront of technology, the addition of these new features for the Evita V800 is another example of Dräger's commitment to research and development for respiratory care. Dräger is proud to again serve our customers with the latest technology," said Lothar Thielen, President & CEO for Draeger, Inc.

For more information, visit the website at www.draeger.com or contact your local Dräger sales representative at 1-800-4DRAGER.

You can find more information and pictures in our press center:
https://www.draeger.com/en-us_us/Newsroom/Press-Center

Dräger is an international leader in the fields of medical and safety technology. Our products protect, support, and save lives. Founded in 1889, Dräger generated revenues of around € 3,5 billion in 2025. The Dräger Group is currently present in over 190 countries and has more than 16,000 employees worldwide. Please visit http://www.draeger.com for more information.

Contact
Communications: [email protected]
Press Contact North America: Laura Edwards, Tel. +1 215 565-5868, [email protected]
Investor Relations: Thomas Fischler, Tel. +49 451 882-2685, [email protected]

SOURCE Draeger

© 2026 PR Newswire
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