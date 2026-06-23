DJ Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc (STPU) Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi US Curve steepening 2-10Y UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 97.6494 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 569950 CODE: STPU ISIN: LU2018762XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2018762XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: STPU Sequence No.: 432952 EQS News ID: 2351736 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://nwr.eqs-cockpit.com/fncls2.ssx?application_id=2351736&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)