DJ Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) (PRIJ) Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D): Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Prime Japan UCITS ETF DR (D) DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 6958.5707 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 69032738 CODE: PRIJ ISIN: LU1931974XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: PRIJ Sequence No.: 432966 EQS News ID: 2351764 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)