DJ Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc (MWRL) Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:11 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core MSCI World UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 179.4835 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 88854607 CODE: MWRL ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE000BI8OXXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: MWRL Sequence No.: 432974 EQS News ID: 2351780 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:11 ET (07:11 GMT)