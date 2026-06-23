DJ Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc (500U) Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Swap UCITS ETF USD Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 149.1002 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24403906 CODE: 500U ISIN: LU1681049XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681049XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500U Sequence No.: 432964 EQS News ID: 2351760 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)