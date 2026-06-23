DJ Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc (SEMG) Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:13 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi MSCI Semiconductors UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 125.6728 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16988580 CODE: SEMG ISIN: LU1900066XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1900066XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMG Sequence No.: 432963 EQS News ID: 2351758 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:13 ET (07:13 GMT)