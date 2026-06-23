New research from Emburse highlights growing financial strain on employees is leading to fraudulent expense claims

Over one-quarter of UK employees (29%) have admitted to using AI to generate or manipulate expense receipts to top up their salary. An even higher number (40%) have also admitted they have either submitted personal purchases as business expenses or considered doing so because of concerns about their own personal finances.

The findings, based on a survey of 1,000 working professionals across the UK, conducted by the global leader in AI-powered travel and expense management Emburse, point to mounting financial strain on employees and a growing fraud risk for employers as AI tools become more accessible.

The study also reveals growing concern among employees who are routinely required to cover business expenses out of their own pockets. More than two-thirds (68%) of UK office workers say they have incurred bank fees after paying for business expenses out of their own pocket after being forced to use their own personal debit or credit cards.

Set against ongoing cost-of-living pressures, many workers report feeling financially stretched, with delayed repayments and upfront spending adding further strain to their personal finances.

The research also found:

Three-fifths (61%) wait more than a week to be reimbursed.

wait more than a week to be reimbursed. Half (51%) say delayed reimbursements have caused them financial strain.

say delayed reimbursements have caused them financial strain. Nearly three-quarters (73%) said they would prefer to use a company credit card for business expenses.

Marne Martin, CEO of Emburse, said:

"As the cost-of-living crisis has progressively worsened, the expectation that employees must absorb additional charges, interest, or overdraft fees linked to work-related spending is unsustainable. The research reveals a painful truth: when companies require staff to cover business expenses upfront, the arrangement can effectively amount to an interest-free loan from employee to employer. For workers already navigating rising living costs, this temporary loss of funds can impact cash flow, increase reliance on credit, and, in some cases, lead to overdraft or interest charges. Far too many employees are effectively subsidising business spending themselves, paying for work costs on personal cards and waiting to be paid back. They are effectively being forced to act as short-term lenders to their employer. Businesses instead have an opportunity to rethink outdated processes and put systems in place that are faster and more transparent, for a better employee experience."

Methodology

Emburse commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 1,000 professionally employed adults 18+ throughout the UK and 1,000 professionally employed adults 18+ throughout the United States. The margin of error is +/-3 percent with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 5 to 8, 2026.

About Emburse

Trusted globally by more than 12 million finance leaders, travel managers, and professionals, Emburse helps organizations control spend across complex finance operations, serving over 20,000 organizations in 200 countries and territories including Global 2000 enterprises, SMBs, public sector agencies, and nonprofits.

By proactively managing and accurately validating spend, Emburse helps organisations strengthen financial governance, improve compliance, and gain greater visibility into spend behaviour while streamlining the experience for employees.

Emburse's Expense Intelligence approach transforms reactive expense management into infrastructure for strategic growth. Powered by Emburse AI, it orchestrates corporate spend across travel booking, reimbursements, AP, and payments, embedding dynamic policy controls and predictive insights directly into workflows. This real-time approach empowers organisations to adapt quickly, reduce risk, and guide spend before money leaves the business.

Expense Intelligence is a framework for transformation, reshaping the role of finance teams from administrators to strategic drivers of organisational success.

Info - www.emburse.com

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Monique Daniel

Director of Communications

media@emburse.com