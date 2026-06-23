The global AI-first cloud communications platform Infobip, today announced a partnership with Digitas, the Marketing Transformation arm of the Publicis Groupe, the world's foremost communications agency holding group.

Under the partnership, Infobip and Digitas ME will build a joint service practice around the Infobip AgentOS platform, bringing together Infobip's enterprise communications infrastructure and Publicis Groupe's deep capabilities in data, AI, customer experience strategy, and media transformation. The partnership is supported by a global framework agreement with the roll out starting across MENA and APAC initially.

The collaboration addresses a growing need: bringing together marketing transformation, AI-driven personalisation, and real-time business messaging into a single, coherent customer experience. Where Publicis Groupe shapes how global brands engage their customers, across media, data, loyalty, and commerce, Infobip provides the communication infrastructure to make those engagements happen at scale, across every channel, in real time.

Analyst firm Forrester highlights that "AI agent adoption intent is high: 88% of decision-makers at director level and above at B2B enterprises report that they're adopting or planning to adopt AI agents, according to Forrester's State Of Customer Obsession Survey, 2025."1

Kareem Monem, CEO of Digitas Middle East Turkey, said: "Through the partnership, Digitas ME will build a dedicated practice of certified Infobip specialists, embed Infobip AgentOS capabilities into client engagement programs, and co-develop go-to-market solutions that combine Publicis' data and creative capabilities with Infobip's real-time communications and AI platform."

Krešo Žmak, Chief Innovation Officer at Infobip, said: "This collaboration highlights the power of partnership. By co-creating solutions with our partners at Publicis Groupe and leveraging AI at scale, we're helping companies transform customer engagement and achieve measurable business impact globally."

1 Source: "Align AI Agent Use Cases With Strategic Marketing Initiatives To Accelerate The Revenue Engine," published 9 February 2026.

About Infobip

Infobip is a global cloud communications platform that enables businesses to build connected experiences across all stages of the customer journey, with AI as the driving force of innovation. Through a single, natively built platform, Infobip delivers omnichannel engagement, identity, user authentication and contact centre solutions that help businesses and partners overcome the complexity of consumer communications while driving growth and increasing customer loyalty. Infobip is focused on enabling and accelerating AI adoption as it continues its transformation into an AI-first company. Infobip's technology has the capacity to reach over seven billion mobile devices in 6 continents connected to 10k+ connections of which 800+ are direct operator connections. The company was established in 2006 and is led by its co-founders, CEO Silvio Kutic and CTO Izabel Jelenic.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Marcelo Nahime

marcelo.nahime@infobip.com



Bojana Mandic

bojana.mandic1@infobip.com