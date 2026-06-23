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PR Newswire
23.06.2026 10:06 Uhr
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Mycom launches AIpulse, transforming CSP decision-making with AI-powered, data-agnostic, real-time executive dashboards

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Mycom, an Assurance leader offering AI, Data and Automation solutions to some of the world's largest communications service providers (CSPs), today announced AIpulse, a next-generation AI-powered dashboarding application that helps CSPs measure, prioritise, and accelerate business decisions, unlocking greater value from their data.

AIpulse brings high-fidelity, real-time visualisation to the CSP Network Operations Centre (NOC) and Service Operations Centre (SOC), enabling real-time network operations. Designed to provide visibility into CSP Autonomous Networks, AIpulse is an essential visualisation and control layer for the AI/Automation-driven NOC/SOC.

Built on Mycom's powerful Codap data foundation, which provides multi-sourced data with ontology/semantics, topology, and knowledge base/policy contexts, AIpulse enables CSP executives and operational teams to leverage customized, AI-driven dashboards that unify insights from multiple network, service, customer, and business data sources.

The AIpulse dashboarding experience empowers executives and engineers to personalise reporting, accelerate remediation with AI, and make business-critical decisions quickly. AIpulse provides the CSP teams with:

  • AI-powered, real-time, custom dashboards tailored to individual roles and business priorities
  • Dynamic visual storytelling enriched with embedded AI analytics for deeper analysis
  • 360-degree operational and business visibility across the network, service, and customer domains

The application is designed to support a range of high-impact use cases, including real-time NOC/SOC executive dashboards, private mobile network performance management and large-scale network events.

"CSPs are building AI-ready data foundations, and AI agents are consuming this data at an unprecedented rate," said Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at Mycom. "AIpulse will provide real-time visibility into multi-sourced data, enabling CSPs to maintain oversight and control over how Automation/AI agents are transforming their network performance and customer experience. By combining rich operational intelligence with predictive, generative, and agentic AI capabilities, AIpulse transforms fragmented data into real-time analysis and action. This will help CSPs gain visibility into and control over Autonomous Operations driven by Agentic AI, helping them grow revenues and improve the customer experience."

To arrange a discussion with Mycom and learn more about AIpulse and its AI+Data+Automation offerings, click here or contact the team at info@mycom.com. Follow Mycom on LinkedIn for its latest innovations and thought leadership on AI and Automation solutions.

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Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mycom-launches-aipulse-transforming-csp-decision-making-with-ai-powered-data-agnostic-real-time-executive-dashboards-302806728.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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