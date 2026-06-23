Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 23.06.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Schuldenfrei, 1,5 Mio. Unzen Gold und Produktion ab 2027: Vor dem Ausbruch?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.06.2026 10:10 Uhr
148 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Enjoy more security, less worry this Prime Day: EZVIZ rolls out irresistible deals on trusted smart home solutions for greater everyday confidence

HOOFDDORP, Netherlands, June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A safer home often starts with the everyday moments people care about most: knowing who is at the door, checking whether a package has arrived, keeping an eye on the garden, or making sure loved ones and pets are safe indoors. This Prime Day, EZVIZ is making those moments easier to protect,with limited-time savings on trusted smart home products designed to bring greater visibility, convenience and confidence to daily life.

From June 23 to June 26, shoppers can enjoy exclusive Prime Day deals on Amazon UK across a broad portfolio of EZVIZ favorites, including smart cameras, video doorbells, door viewers, video doorphones and bundled solutions. Whether upgrading front-door security, expanding outdoor monitoring or adding an indoor camera for everyday reassurance, EZVIZ makes it easier for families to build a safer, smarter and more connected home - at a value made for Prime Day.

C8c 3K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Camera- now ?39.86, saving?10.13
A smart, budget-friendly way to protect larger outdoor areas with just one camera, the C8c 3K helps homeowners keep watch over gates, driveways and gardens with fewer blind spots. Its 3K clarity makes visitors, vehicles and key details easier to recognize, while AI detection filters out distractions so families only receive alerts that truly matter. When someone approaches, auto-zoom tracking keeps the activity in focus, helping users follow what is happening without constantly checking the app.

EP3x Pro Battery-Powered Video Doorbell Kit- now ?69.99, saving?20
A smarter front-door helper for both visitors and deliveries, the EP3x Pro helps homeowners see who is there and what is left at the door. Its dual-camera design combines a 2K view of visitors with a downward package-view lens, reducing blind spots that ordinary doorbells often miss. The ultra-wide 162° view captures people from head to toe, while AI human and package detection sends more useful alerts when someone arrives or a parcel is delivered.

C6N G1 4K Pan & Tilt Wi-Fi Indoor Camera- now ?34.28, saving?25.69
A beloved home camera upgraded for clearer, smarter everyday care, the C6N G1 4K helps families check in on pets, children and daily moments with greater detail and ease. Its 4K clarity and 360° coverage reduce blind spots, while True WDR balances bright windows and darker corners so important details remain visible in challenging indoor lighting. Smart tracking follows movement automatically, and human, pet and loud-noise detection keeps families informed of moments that may need attention.



Media Contact: Hazel hanxiao16@ezviz.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.