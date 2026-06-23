DJ Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc (100H) Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 23-Jun-2026 / 09:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi Core FTSE 100 Swap UCITS ETF USD Hedged Acc DEALING DATE: 22-Jun-2026 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 240.8182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 14498 CODE: 100H ISIN: LU1650492XXX =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. View original content: EQS News =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650492XXX Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H Sequence No.: 433025 EQS News ID: 2351888 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 23, 2026 03:40 ET (07:40 GMT)