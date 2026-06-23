RevitaLash Cosmetics: RevitaLash Cosmetics Moves UK Operations In-House

The brand establishes a direct presence to accelerate growth across retail, salon, and DTC channels while maintaining its Irish partnership with Harpar Grace International.

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RevitaLash Cosmetics, the globally recognised ophthalmologist-developed leader in premium, innovative lash, brow and hair enhancement products, today announced it is bringing its UK operations in-house. This strategic move is designed to accelerate growth across retail, professional, and direct-to-consumer channels.

Establishing a direct presence reflects the brand's long-term commitment to the UK market. By moving operations closer to the market, RevitaLash Cosmetics will support and deepen relationships with existing stockists, expand its salon and clinic network, and connect more directly with consumers. Ultimately, this localised approach aims to boost brand visibility and unlock strategic opportunities, all while delivering an elevated level of service and partnership to UK stockists and customers alike.

As part of the transition, Harpar Grace International (HGI), which has successfully represented RevitaLash Cosmetics in the UK, will continue as the exclusive distributor for the Republic of Ireland.

Lori Jacobus, President and Global CMO of RevitaLash Cosmetics noted, "As we embark on this exciting new chapter for RevitaLash Cosmetics in the UK, we want to express our sincere gratitude to Harpar Grace International for the outstanding work they've done in supporting our brand.

The UK is an incredibly dynamic market, where we see massive, untapped potential. By bringing operations in-house, we can collaborate more closely with our valued partners, respond quickly to local trends, make direct investments, and champion the unique values behind our award-winning formulas and our global leading brand - beginning with a 1st July 2026 market introduction of an upgrade to our hero lash serum formulas, now featuring time-release technology through ingredient encapsulation. As the category innovator, we will again be the first - and only - ophthalmologist-led lash serum brand to offer this innovative technology designed to aid in ingredient absorption.

We are also delighted that Harpar Grace International will continue to represent RevitaLash Cosmetics in Ireland with these same upgraded formulas, and we look forward to maintaining a strong and collaborative relationship."

Harpar Grace International Founder & Executive Chair, Alana Chalmers, noted, "From the outset, our ambition was to build a strong and enduring presence for RevitaLash Cosmetics across the UK and Ireland. Seeing the brand reach this next stage of its journey is a proud moment for everyone involved. The transition to direct UK distribution reflects the strength of the brand and the success of our partnership over the years. We are incredibly proud of the role Harpar Grace International has played in that growth and grateful to our customers and partners whose support has been instrumental along the way. We look forward to continuing our successful partnership in Ireland and supporting RevitaLash Cosmetics as it enters this exciting new chapter."

The operational change will take effect from 1st July 2026, with existing customers and partners receiving strong ongoing support to ensure a seamless, and successful, transition.

About RevitaLash Cosmetics

RevitaLash Cosmetics is a worldwide leader in developing premium advanced lash, brow and hair beautification products. Founded in 2006 by ophthalmologist Michael Brinkenhoff, M.D., the brand was inspired by his desire to help his wife feel beautiful during her battle with breast cancer. Today, RevitaLash Cosmetics is available in more than 70 countries and is recognised globally for its award-winning products, leading innovation, commitment to safety and its give-back mission supporting breast cancer initiatives through its longstanding Eternally Pink pledge that has contributed over $14 million to date.

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