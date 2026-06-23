Prime Your Home with Dreame: Save Up to £360 Across Smart Home, Beauty and Lifestyle Products

LONDON, June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer has officially arrived, and with it comes one of the most anticipated shopping moments of the year: Prime Day. Whether you're hosting friends for a barbecue, preparing for family visits, tackling a seasonal deep-clean or getting ready for your summer holidays, it's the perfect time to upgrade your home and daily routine with smarter technology.

Building on the success of its early-access promotions, Dreame continues its "Prime Your Home with Dreame" campaign, offering intelligent solutions across home care, comfort, organisation and personal care. Designed to simplify everyday tasks and enhance the way consumers live at home, Dreame's Prime Day deals make it easier than ever to enjoy a cleaner, more comfortable and more efficient summer.

From June 23 to June 26, consumers can enjoy exclusive savings of up to ?360 on a wide range of Dreame products through Amazon, Dreame's official online store and selected retail partners. The campaign includes flagship robot vacuums, cordless stick vacuums and beauty devices, offering something for every corner of the modern home.

Dreame Prime Day Hot Deals

Robot Vacuum Dreame Aqua10 Ultra Roller Complete| £739 (RRP £1,099) | Save £360

This robot vacuum redefines floor cleaning with its "roll, climb, refresh" approach. Its advanced AquaRoll mopping system uses a roller-style mop that cleans and self-cleans continuously while mopping, delivering effortless, streak-free results. The AutoSeal protector safeguards carpets by preventing excess moisture, making it ideal for mixed-floor homes. Meanwhile, ThermoHub self-cleaning at 100°C keeps the roller hygienic, and FluffRoll technology maintains consistent softness and high cleaning performance over time, while delivers powerful 30,000 Pa Vormax suction.

Robot Vacuum Dreame L10s Ultra Gen 3 | £349 (RRP £479) | Save £130

Delivers 25,000 Pa Vormax suction combined with DuoScrub technology to effectively tackle spills and deep-clean all floor types. Its flexible dual-arm system extends reach for improved coverage in corners and hard-to-reach areas, while the AceClean DryBoard helps reduce residue buildup for a consistently cleaner finish. The PowerDock multifunction station automates mop cleaning and dust emptying for fully hands-free maintenance, while 10.5 mm mop lift technology ensures safe and effective carpet cleaning. Designed for convenience and hygiene, it offers a complete automated solution, especially well-suited for pet-friendly homes.

Robot Vacuum Dreame L50s Pro Ultra | £529 (RRP £649) | Save £120

Engineered for deep cleaning performance, the L50s Pro Ultra delivers an impressive 30,000Pa suction power and dual anti-tangle rollers for effortless hair pickup. Its ThermoHub self-cleaning system at 100°C keeps mop pads hygienic and ready for continuous use, while the HyperStream dual brush system prevents hair tangling for effortless maintenance. Designed for intelligent mobility, it features EasyLeap obstacle crossing up to 40 mm, allowing it to move smoothly and safely over thresholds and uneven surfaces. Together, these innovations create a fully automated, high-performance cleaning experience with minimal intervention.

Robot Vacuum L40 Ultra AE | £399 (RRP £499) | Save £100

The L40 Ultra AE is a versatile, no-compromise cleaning solution. Its 19,000Pa suction, liftable rubber main brush, and complementary TriCut brush work together to tackle everything from fine dust to large debris across carpets and hard floors, while minimising hair tangles. When cleaning is done, 75°C hot water mop washing and an advanced self-cleaning washboard make maintenance effortless.

Robot Vacuum L40 Ultra A | £309 (RRP £449) | Save £140

The L40 Ultra A is our Amazon-exclusive model, combining powerful performance with an accessible price tag. With 24,000Pa suction, a detangling TriCut brush, and MopExtend Roboswing for up to 4cm of extended mop coverage, it leaves no corner untouched. AceClean Dryboard and PowerDock handle the rest - so you don't have to.

Stick Vacuum Z30 Pro Aqua | £419 (RRP £549) | Save £130

The Z30 Pro Aqua is a versatile 2-in-1 wet and dry stick vacuum built to handle any mess. Its AquaCycle 2.0 wet cleaning brush sprays, scrapes, scrubs, and suctions wet spills in one seamless motion, while the TangleCut multi-surface brush delivers a thorough, tangle-free clean for dry debris. A 90° bendable extension rod, 180° wide swivel head, and up to 90 minutes of battery life ensure no corner of your home goes untouched.

Dreame Airstyle Pro 7-in-1 Hair Styler | £199 (RRP ?299) | Save £100

Dreame's most iconic styling device to date includes seven interchangeable attachments, offering versatile styling options ranging from sleek straight looks to beach waves and defined curls. Featuring a 55m³/h airflow system, three controlled temperature settings and NTC thermal monitoring, it delivers salon-quality results while helping protect hair from heat damage.

Hairdryer Set Pocket Pro | Sale Price ?129 (RRP ?149)| Save £20

The Pocket Pro hair dryer set packs professional-grade performance into a portable and foldable design. Negative ion technology and an NTC thermistor work together to dry hair quickly while keeping it protected from heat damage. With 5 modes and a full suite of attachments - an anti-frizz nozzle, diffuser, styling attachment, and 2 curling barrels - it has everything you need to achieve any look, whether for daily use or as a thoughtful gift.

Hairdryer Dreame Glory Combo | Sale Price ?69 (RRP ?89 )| Save £20

The Glory Combo combines elegant design with accessible pricing, proving that great performance doesn't have to come at a premium. Its 110,000 RPM motor delivers 70 m/s airflow to dry hair in just 2 minutes, while advanced negative ion technology leaves hair smooth and frizz-free. Weighing just 350g, it's easy to take anywhere, and with 4 temperature settings and 2 airflow speeds, styling is always on your terms. An NTC sensor rounds it out by maintaining even heat distribution to keep hair healthy and protected.

These Prime Day offers are available from June 23 to June 26 through Amazon, Dreame's official website and selected retail partners.

With smart solutions across cleaning, beauty, and home comforts, Dreame's Prime Day campaign offers consumers the perfect opportunity to upgrade their homes for summer while enjoying some of the brand's most competitive promotions of the year!

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