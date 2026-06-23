At The smarter E Europe 2026 in Munich, Jackery showcased its new SolarVault 3 series of residential plug-in solar energy storage solutions developed for European households seeking greater energy independence, higher self-consumption, and smarter home energy management. The modular all-in-one system includes three models - SolarVault 3 Pro, SolarVault 3 Pro Max, and SolarVault 3 Pro Max AC - and integrates inverter and LiFePO4 battery technology into a compact platform. The SolarVault 3 Pro and Pro Max support up to 4,000 W PV input with four independent MPPT trackers, allowing optimized energy ...

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