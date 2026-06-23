Solar installations in Europe have begun to slow, as markets struggle with high levels of variable generation. Batteries and grid infrastructure need time to catch up, and Bernhard Suchland, CEO at energy infrastructure developer Sunotec, sees the need for a more integrated approach to developing energy systems and networks across Europe. Sunotec has been moving in the direction of building grid infrastructure, as well as its more established business in solar and storage projects. What's behind this move? Our core business originated 13 years ago in the mechanical installation of utility-scale ...

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