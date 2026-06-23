Cambridge-based cleantech startup Eleven Energy has launched its new residential sodium-ion storage solution at the Smarter E event in Munich, Germany, this week. The company said it has already deployed its systems in several hundred homes, supported by a nationwide installer network of more than 100 certified partners, marking one of the first large-scale residential sodium-ion field implementations in Europe. "The opportunity for sodium-ion is strongest where storage is part of a complete energy system, not just a cell chemistry," Yichen Shi, CEO and co-founder of Eleven Energy, told pv magazine. ...

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