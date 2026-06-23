Marstek Energy Co., Limited: MARSTEK Showcases the New VENUS E Family at Intersolar Europe 2026, Leading the Next Era of Plug-in Batteries

VENUS E Mini - World's Thinnest Plug-in Battery

VENUS E Mini is a compact plug-in battery designed for entry-level users and small-space installations. Featuring 1.5kW bidirectional power, 1.5kW backup output, 2kWh capacity, MARSTEK AI-powered energy forecasting, and an ultra-slim 22kg wall-mounted design, it delivers flexible, space-saving energy storage for modern homes.

VENUS E 4.0 - The Best Plug-in Battery. Now Refined.

Designed for households with existing solar systems, VENUS E 4.0 combines 3kW charging and discharging power with 5kWh capacity in a refined AC-coupled architecture. Featuring AI-driven energy optimization, VPP functionality, whole-home backup capability, SmartBox expansion up to 9kW/15kWh, and seamless EV charger integration, it enables smarter and more efficient home energy management.

VENUS E MAX - World's First 10kWh All-in-One Plug-in Battery

Built for households with larger energy demands, VENUS E MAX delivers 3.6kW bidirectional power and 10kWh storage capacity in a single plug-in solution. Through SmartBox parallel expansion, the system can scale up to 10.8kW/30kWh, while AI-powered energy management, VPP participation, whole-home backup, and EV charging integration create a powerful and scalable residential energy ecosystem.

VENUS E Pro - All-in-One Plug-in Battery with 3kW High-Voltage MPPT and 2kW AC Coupling

VENUS E Pro integrates a 3kW high-voltage MPPT and 2kW AC coupling into a modular all-in-one design. Starting at 2.08kWh and expandable to 12.48kWh, it supports 50-500V PV input and flexible connection of 2-8 solar panels through a single MPPT. Requiring only two PV wires, it significantly simplifies installation and reduces wiring complexity. Featuring AI-powered energy management, <10ms EPS switching, 2kW backup power, and durable LFP cells with over 10,000 cycles, VENUS E Pro delivers an efficient, reliable, and installer-friendly solar storage solution.

Expanding the Future of Plug-in Battery

To further engage industry partners and customers, MARSTEK will host a VENUS E Family Launch Event and VENUS E Mini Workshop in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on June 30, 2026, providing attendees with an in-depth look at the latest plug-in battery technologies and future home energy trends.

By combining intelligent software, flexible installation, and scalable hardware architecture, MARSTEK continues to make advanced home energy storage more accessible, efficient, and user-friendly for households worldwide, leading the next era of plug-in batteries.

About MARSTEK

MARSTEK, founded in 2009, is a global top-tier plug-in battery brand with vertically integrated capabilities spanning R&D, manufacturing, and global market operations. Through its flagship product families - MARS, VENUS, JUPITER, SATURN, and MERCURY - MARSTEK delivers intelligent energy solutions across a wide range of residential and portable energy scenarios.

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